Quantum (QUA) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Quantum has a market cap of $559.94 and $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,540.78 or 0.99987139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002477 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

