QUASA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $353.93 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $353.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145828 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $353.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

