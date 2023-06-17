Quent Capital LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $13.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.96. 8,753,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,057. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.