Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.01. The company had a trading volume of 392,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,096. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.38 and a 12 month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

