Quent Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,760. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $71.31 and a one year high of $152.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

