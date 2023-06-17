Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000.

IJS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. The company had a trading volume of 232,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,843. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

