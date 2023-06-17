Quent Capital LLC Purchases 651 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,684. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.