Quent Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.56. 2,893,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

