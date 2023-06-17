Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 5,986 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $5.76 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 349,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94,609 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.