QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,237. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

