Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 40,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 23,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QUISF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

