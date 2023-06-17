Radio Caca Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $36.28 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003497 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007160 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.