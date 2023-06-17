Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in May

Raksul Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raksul Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKSLF opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. Raksul has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Raksul in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Raksul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites.

