Range Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

GM stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.