Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 298,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.56%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

