Range Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,938 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PARR opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

