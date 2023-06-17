Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

