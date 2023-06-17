Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

