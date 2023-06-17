ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,122.27 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2,122.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00290642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

