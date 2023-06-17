Relay Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.19 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $8.19 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

