Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

