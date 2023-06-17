Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 33.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

