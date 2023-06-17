Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,819,525 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

