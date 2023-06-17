Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,534 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Shares of ENPH opened at $181.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

