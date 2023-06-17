Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

