Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 377 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 3.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

