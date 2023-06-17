Renaissance Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.32 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.35.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

