Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Up 44.9% in May

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 265,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renalytix by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Renalytix by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 53,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,375.46% and a negative return on equity of 255.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.