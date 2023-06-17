Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 20,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 4,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

