ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,233,688.25 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $219.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,766. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

