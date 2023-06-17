Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Revenio Group Oyj Price Performance

Shares of REVXF stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on REVXF shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Danske raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic diagnostics and devices for the detection of glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and cataracts in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; DRSplus, a device for detection of diabetic retinopathy; iCare MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the visual field; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images.

Featured Stories

