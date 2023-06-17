Reviewing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jushi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jushi and Glucose Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Jushi currently has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 428.50%. Given Jushi’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than Glucose Health.

This table compares Jushi and Glucose Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.33 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Glucose Health shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Jushi

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.