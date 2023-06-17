RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$279.50 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.