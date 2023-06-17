Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0015 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $758,583.32 and approximately $10,301.33 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,505.06 or 0.99992488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00147895 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,074.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.