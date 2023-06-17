Rise Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

