Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

