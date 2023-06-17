Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 4,950 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 12.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $279.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average of $240.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

