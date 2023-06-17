Rise Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

LYB stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

