Rise Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

