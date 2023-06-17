Rise Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

