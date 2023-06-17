RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

