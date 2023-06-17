RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in May

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NASDAQ RMGC remained flat at $11.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

