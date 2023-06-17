Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.54.

Roblox stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 837,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,123 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

