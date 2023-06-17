Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

