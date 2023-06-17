Roth Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 21.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 7,516,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

