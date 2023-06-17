Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 3,364 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.85% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,434,190,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CEFS opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

