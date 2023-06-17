Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $285,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after acquiring an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $517.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.78. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

