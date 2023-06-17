Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $294.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

