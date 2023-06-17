Rovin Capital UT ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

