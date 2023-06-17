Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 324 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

K has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

K stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.