Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 8,623 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

